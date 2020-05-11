Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pure Wafer (LON:PUR)

Pure Wafer (LON:PUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PUR stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.71) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49. Pure Wafer has a 52 week low of GBX 25.05 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 51.75 ($0.68). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.25.

Pure Wafer Company Profile

Pure Wafer plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of silicon wafer reclaim services and the provision of management services to its trading subsidiaries. The Company cleans and polishes silicon wafers (test wafers) sent for reclaim by the semiconductor manufacturers.

