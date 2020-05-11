Peel Hunt Reiterates Reduce Rating for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 690 ($9.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 904 ($11.89) to GBX 786 ($10.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phoenix Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 689.80 ($9.07).

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 596.80 ($7.85) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 69.40. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 459.05 ($6.04) and a one year high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 571.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 692.03.

In related news, insider Kory Sorenson bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £5,700 ($7,498.03). Also, insider Jim McConville sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 603 ($7.93), for a total transaction of £265,320 ($349,013.42).

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

