Peercoin Price Tops $0.22 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002602 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, YoBit, Livecoin and Trade By Trade. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and $61,489.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,612.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.17 or 0.02707345 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001871 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00645528 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010944 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,224,894 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, WEX, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, SouthXchange, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex, YoBit, Bitsane, BX Thailand, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

