PENG 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One PENG coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. Over the last week, PENG has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PENG has a market cap of $66,537.31 and $1.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PENG alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.55 or 0.02151918 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00090088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00171607 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00041093 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,256,781,356 coins and its circulating supply is 7,623,312,993 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.