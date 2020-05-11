Peony (PNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $66,967.12

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $66,967.12 and approximately $3,249.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 3,111,390 coins and its circulating supply is 2,991,562 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

