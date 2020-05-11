PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Cut by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,496 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $47,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after buying an additional 474,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.91. 658,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

