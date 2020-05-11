PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.9% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. AXA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,160,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.67. 1,962,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

