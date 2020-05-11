Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Stake Boosted by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,470 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Perrigo worth $61,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,030. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $53.44. 68,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,728. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRGO. SVB Leerink upgraded Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

