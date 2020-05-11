Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,055.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 149,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 136,470 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.3% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.4% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 513.0% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 58,524 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,241,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,293,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

