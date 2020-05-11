Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.78. 8,138,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,293,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

