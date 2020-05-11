PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Short Interest Down 77.9% in April

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the April 15th total of 181,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of PFSW stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 402,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,746. PFSweb has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $109.03 million, a PE ratio of -97.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70.

Get PFSweb alerts:

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.45 million. On average, analysts expect that PFSweb will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFSW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of PFSweb from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of PFSweb from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PFSweb by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PFSweb during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PFSweb during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.