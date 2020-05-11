Phoenixcoin Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $492,511.59 and approximately $12.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00806757 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028021 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00263838 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00149537 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006235 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 78,460,250 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

