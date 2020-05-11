Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ping Identity in a report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Dougherty & Co has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Ping Identity’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of PING stock opened at $25.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

