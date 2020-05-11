Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Up 76.6% in April

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the April 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of PME traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.03. 36,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,660. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.72. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.94.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 6.34%.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

