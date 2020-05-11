Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Lifted by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 1.0% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD traded down $5.55 on Monday, reaching $84.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,805,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,591. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average is $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

