Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Noodles & Co in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Noodles & Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Shares of NDLS opened at $4.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $100.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Noodles & Co’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Noodles & Co by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Co in the first quarter worth about $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Co in the first quarter worth about $126,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

