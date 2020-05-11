Piper Sandler Comments on German American Bancorp., Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of German American Bancorp. in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get German American Bancorp. alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GABC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

GABC opened at $28.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $764.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. German American Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $36.17.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in German American Bancorp. by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in German American Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.65 per share, with a total value of $26,347.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $402,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,839.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,847 shares of company stock worth $858,486 over the last ninety days. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.