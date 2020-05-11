Piper Sandler Comments on Prudential Financial Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

PRU stock opened at $58.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $103.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.61.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

