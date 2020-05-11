Piper Sandler Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $160.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH traded down $3.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.33. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 113,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.