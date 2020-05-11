Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Shares of IONS opened at $54.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.70. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $73.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 9.91.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $677,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

