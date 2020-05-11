Piper Sandler Weighs in on Devon Energy Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DVN. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

DVN stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Devon Energy by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 32,628 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Devon Energy by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 234,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 97,005 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

