Piper Sandler Weighs in on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report released on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PMT. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). The business had revenue of ($506.52) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.30 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.32%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Frank P. Willey bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan bought 39,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $224,399.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 79,707 shares of company stock worth $550,928 and have sold 2,956 shares worth $60,677. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 388,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 198,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

