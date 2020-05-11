Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $117,417.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 156,061,576 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

