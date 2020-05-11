PIVX (PIVX) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $14.25 million and approximately $547,388.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, Upbit and Coinbe.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016113 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000945 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BiteBTC, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Binance, Coinbe, Graviex, Bisq, Upbit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

