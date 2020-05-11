PIXEL (PXL) Price Reaches $0.0099 on Major Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $369,698.94 and approximately $265,612.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,613.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.16 or 0.02706909 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00646047 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013065 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

