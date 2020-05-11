Planning Directions Inc. Invests $7.68 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 10.8% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CMC Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.15. 1,297,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.92. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

