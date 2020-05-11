Planning Directions Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,107 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,107 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Target comprises about 1.8% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Target by 47.3% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.91.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded up $4.35 on Monday, hitting $120.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,992,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,769. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

