Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.46 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report $146.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.06 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $195.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $265.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.27 million to $395.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $533.28 million, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $607.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLYA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of PLYA opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.09 million, a P/E ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 41,393 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 586.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 297,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,297,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,561 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

