Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 849,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,635 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.89% of Plexus worth $46,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $32,762,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 335,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $10,833,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Plexus by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLXS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Shares of PLXS opened at $64.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.06. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.22 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $145,064.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,565 shares of company stock valued at $336,779 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.