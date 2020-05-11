Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Down 57.5% in April

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the April 15th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLBC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.77. 5,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,205. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $100.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 18.00%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 150,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 71,762 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.