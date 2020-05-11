Pluton One Day Trading Volume Tops $252.00 (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Pluton token can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00018779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui. Pluton has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $252.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pluton alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.02163049 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00090165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00174828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pluton Token Profile

Pluton launched on June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.