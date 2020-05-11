POA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $176,984.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. POA has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $176,984.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, POA has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, Binance and Bancor Network.

POA Profile

Get POA alerts:

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.