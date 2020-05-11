Polymath (POLY) Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bittrex. Polymath has a total market cap of $11.06 million and $1.88 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00474529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005745 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002961 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,410,088 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), UEX, IDEX, Kyber Network, Koinex, Ethfinex, Kucoin, DDEX, LATOKEN, Binance, Huobi, Upbit, Bitbns and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

