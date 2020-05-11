PopularCoin (POP) Hits Market Capitalization of $53,131.19

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $53,131.19 and $42.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00483157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028171 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00035289 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004883 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,016,308,231 coins. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

