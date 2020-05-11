Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Issues Earnings Results

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.00% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. The company had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:PTLA remained flat at $$17.90 during midday trading on Monday. 5,169,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,102. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.