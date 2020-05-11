Positive Media Coverage Unlikely to Impact Coates International (OTCMKTS:COTE) Share Price

News stories about Coates International (OTCMKTS:COTE) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coates International earned a news impact score of 2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of COTE stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Coates International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Get Coates International alerts:

Coates International Company Profile

Coates International, Ltd. develops and sells Coates Spherical Rotary Valve (CSRV) system technology for use in various piston-driven internal combustion engines in the United States and internationally. The company's CSRV system technology replaces the intake and exhausts conventional poppet valves used in various piston-driven stationary, automotive, motorcycle, and marine engines.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Coates International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coates International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.