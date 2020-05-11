PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.11 on Monday. PPL has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of PPL by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

