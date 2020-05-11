PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,779,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,368,000 after buying an additional 1,540,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PPL by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after buying an additional 2,246,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PPL by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,558,000 after buying an additional 5,767,192 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in PPL by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,583,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,033,000 after acquiring an additional 555,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,790,000 after acquiring an additional 908,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

