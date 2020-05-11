PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Short Interest Down 44.8% in April

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the April 15th total of 315,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE PQG traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.15. 142,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,308. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.26 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PQ Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PQG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PQ Group from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PQ Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

In related news, insider Belgacem Chariag bought 53,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $556,400.00. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

