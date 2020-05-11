Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDS shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $2.00 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of PDS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 38,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,661. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $153.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 3.23.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Precision Drilling by 32.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 590.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

