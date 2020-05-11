Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Update

Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,200 shares, a growth of 175.8% from the April 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ POAI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. Precision Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precision Therapeutics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.27% of Precision Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.

