Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Premium Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PBH. CIBC boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$78.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities cut Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$76.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins cut Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

TSE:PBH opened at C$77.00 on Monday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$62.79 and a 1 year high of C$102.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$88.09.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$959.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$947.50 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.577 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.74%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

