Profile Utility Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $71,132.19 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Allcoin, Coinrail and Coinnest. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $71,132.19 and $1,319.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00027587 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003182 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00033546 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,130.22 or 1.02118857 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000586 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00077705 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000639 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bit-Z, LBank, Coinnest and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

