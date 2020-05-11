Prometeus Price Hits $0.69 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00008047 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $564,066.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.70 or 0.02194001 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00090533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00174880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00041398 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,100,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

