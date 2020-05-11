ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Position Lowered by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,972,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798,868 shares during the period. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus comprises approximately 13.0% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $116,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSM. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,801,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 754.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000.

Shares of CSM stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.21. 14,818 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.72. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $71.32.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.