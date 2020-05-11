Proton Token Trading Down 1.6% This Week (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, FCoin, LBank and CoinTiger. Proton Token has a total market cap of $623,986.30 and approximately $193,714.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton Token has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,289,433,861 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BitForex, BCEX, CoinTiger, LBank and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

