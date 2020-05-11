Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.7% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,463,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,527,434. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.