Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $24.73 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 4.6% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 67.6% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,795 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 122.6% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 26,404 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $109.16 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average of $128.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

