ProxyNode Achieves Market Cap of $71,704.22 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ProxyNode has a market cap of $71,704.22 and $107.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00805861 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00039020 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00261209 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001878 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000782 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 164,305,927 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.