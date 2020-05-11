Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,400.50 ($18.42).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. HSBC downgraded Prudential to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,619 ($21.30) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Get Prudential alerts:

In other Prudential news, insider Mike Wells sold 127,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,021 ($13.43), for a total transaction of £1,301,560.59 ($1,712,129.16).

LON PRU traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,121 ($14.75). 4,657,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 992.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,274.48. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.52%.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.